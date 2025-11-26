Namibia: Man Admits Murdering Wife in Rocky Crest Knife Attack

A man accused of killing his wife in a knife attack in her home in Windhoek last year admitted guilt on a charge of murder yesterday.

Appearing before acting judge Marilize du Plessis in the High Court at Windhoek Correctional Facility, Marlo McNab (39) told the judge he was pleading guilty to a charge of housebreaking with the intention to murder and murder, read with the provisions of the Combating of Domestic Violence Act.

McNab admitted that he killed his wife, Helen Onesimus (43), in her flat in the Rocky Crest area of Windhoek on 16 February 2024.

The state is alleging that Onesimus, who was an employee of a major financial services company, was stabbed at least 27 times with a knife or a pair of scissors or other sharp objects. She died at the scene where she had been attacked.

In a plea statement given to the court, McNab admitted that he and Onesimus were married and said they became separated in July 2023.

McNab said he moved to Walvis Bay, where he secured employment, after their separation.

On 14 February last year, he said, while he was at Usakos he received documents notifying him that Onesimus had instituted divorce proceedings against him.

McNab added: "I was upset and travelled to Windhoek on 16 February 2025 to confront her."

After arriving in Windhoek, he went to Onesimus' flat in the Rocky Crest area, where he opened a garage door and entered the garage to wait for Onesimus inside.

When Onesimus arrived home at around 18h00 and entered the garage, she found him in there, McNab related.

"An argument ensued which led me to attack her with a knife in the garage," he stated.

McNab admitted that he stabbed Onesimus "multiple times with a knife".

He also said he tried to end his own life after stabbing Onesimus. "I passed out and later opened my eyes in hospital," McNab recounted.

He admitted as well: "I knew that by stabbing my wife, it would cause injuries that could lead to her death."

McNab added at the end of his plea statement: "I am truly regretful and sorry for my actions and humbly pray that this honourable court has mercy on me."

After deputy prosecutor general Maria Shilongo informed the judge that the state accepted McNab's plea, Du Plessis pronounced him guilty on the charge of housebreaking and murder.

The court is due to hear evidence and oral arguments in mitigation and aggravation of sentence on Friday.

McNab, who is being represented by defence lawyer Rennie Strauss, is being held in custody.

