Namibia: Family Questions Gaps in Aranos Killing

The Aranos community has been left unsettled since the early hours of 1 November, when 32-year-old Alex Kondombolo was stabbed to death while walking home with his girlfriend.

Kondombolo's death has left his family searching for answers, and convinced that the police investigation is marked by gaps, mixed accounts and possible cover-ups.

Hardap police crime investigations coordinator deputy commissioner John Mwatongwe has confirmed the incident.

"We arrested one suspect the next day, 2 November. The suspect in fact handed himself over as he knew the police were on his trail and he had nowhere to go. He also confessed to the crime and handed us the murder weapon," says Mwatongwe.

The deceased's sister, Lorraine Kondombolo, says the family received multiple versions of the events that transpired from apparent witnesses, the police and the deceased's ex-girlfriend.

Lorraine says information received from community members suggests her brother was attacked by five men and stabbed with a knife and a bottle, while the police have only one suspect in custody.

She says when her elder sister arrived at Aranos after hearing about her brother's death, the police were mum on the stabbing.

"At the time the crime was not reported to the public relations department or shared with the media like any other crime report," she says.

Lorraine says it took four hours for the police to take the family to the mortuary to identify the body.

She says the police did not obtain security footage from the nightclub where an argument had reportedly started.

She alleges the deceased's ex-girlfriend lied to the police about changing her blood-stained clothing, which she hid until other witnesses came forward and disputed her report.

"Something is off about this case. It seems like people know each other because it's a small town and they are trying to cover for one another, including the police.

"How do you not insist on security footage while you have the power to do so? Or are the police being paid by the owner to let the case go," questions Lorraine.

She says there are inconsistencies and loose ends which the police need to tie up for justice to be served.

Mwatongwe says the police should not be told how to do their investigations, adding that the case is being investigated by seasoned detectives.

"We rounded up the four additional suspects and questioned them. Based on further information obtained and the admission by suspect one, we realised the four had nothing to do with the stabbing and released them," says Mwatongwe.

He says investigations will be launched into reports of the security footage not being obtained, as well as claims of cover-ups and bribery.

"I want to make it clear that the police will never walk away from evidence or security footage if it is linked to incidents we are investigating. The police do not work like that.

"But the community must also be careful when claiming that the police are being paid not to do their work thoroughly because we can also sue to clear our names," says the deputy commissioner.

The suspect, identified as Salamon Kooper (34), appeared in the Aranos Magistrate's Court on 4 November on a charge of murder and remained in custody.

The case was postponed to 12 February 2026.

