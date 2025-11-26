Namibia: Solar Tender Tests Local Ownership, Land Chase

Nampower's new 120-megawatt solar tender is expected to test developers on strict local ownership rules and a competitive scramble for land near eligible substations.

The tender requires private developers to build, own, and operate six 20MW solar photovoltaic plants.

It forms part of the 2024 ministerial determination and the Namibia Integrated Resource Plan of 2022.

According to the project brief, bidders must meet minimum Namibian ownership levels, including at least 39% total local shareholding and a mandatory 20% stake for previously disadvantaged Namibians in each project company.

Only companies meeting the full qualification criteria will advance to the technical and financial evaluation stages.

Developers are also expected to secure land and project sites within a 50-kilometre radius of eligible Namibia Power Corporation (NamPower) substations identified for grid integration.

The utility states that all substations were selected based on grid-capacity assessments and lowest integration cost, but the responsibility for land acquisition, permitting and environmental approvals lies with bidders.

Industry observers say the requirement to secure land before final selection may place pressure on communities and landowners in targeted areas, as developers move to lock in sites to meet submission conditions.

Each project will connect directly to NamPower's transmission system under a set of commercial agreements, including a power purchase agreement and a transmission connection agreement. Developers must also fund their own grid-connection applications and interconnection facilities.

The tender covers six lots, with bidders allowed to apply for more than one, but no company may be awarded more than two. A bid security of N$5 million is required for each lot.

Clarification requests close on 13 January 2026, while bids close on 30 January 2026.

Full bidding documents are available upon payment of a non-refundable fee.

