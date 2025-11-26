Namibia: Police Claim Officer Took Detainee From Holding Cells to Meet Girlfriend

25 November 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Oshana regional police commander commissioner Naftal Sakaria alleges that sergeant Matheus Shipingana from Windhoek Central Police Station took Abner Mewiliko Mateus, who is accused of masterminding an attack on public prosecutor Justine Shiweda last month, out of police cells and escorted him to a guest house to meet his girlfriend.

Sakaria made the revelation during a media briefing at Oshakati on Tuesday.

Mateus is currently in custody facing various financial crime charges.

"It is with deep disappointment that we confirm the involvement of sergeant Matheus Shipingana, who abused his position as a police officer by unlawfully facilitating the movement of an inmate from police holding cells to a certain guest house," Sakaria said.

"At this location, the inmate consumed alcohol, met acquaintances and spent time with a girlfriend."

Sakaria said such conduct is unacceptable and cannot be tolerated by the Namibian Police.

Sakaria said Shipingana has since been arrested and charged and has appeared in court. He remains in custody as investigations continue.

Shiweda, who is based at Ondangwa, was seriously injured when she was shot in the legs and doused with an acidic substance in front of her children at her home on 17 October.

Sakaria said investigations have indicated that the attack on her is linked to her duties in a criminal matter that she has been handling.

