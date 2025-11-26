Namibia: Ondangwa Prosecutor Shooting Linked to High-Profile Case

The shooting of public prosecutor Justine Shiweda (30) from Ondangwa last month is linked to a high-profile criminal case.

This is according to Oshana regional police commander commissioner Naftal Sakaria.

Shiweda was attacked on 17 October as she was about to leave her home.

Speaking at a media briefing at Oshakati on Tuesday, Sakaria said the attackers also threw a corrosive mixture of hydrochloric and sulphuric acid at her, and smashed her car windows.

"Investigations have firmly established that this attack was directly linked to the victim's official duties in a high-profile criminal prosecution matter," he said.

Sakaria said the suspected mastermind behind the attack is Abner Mateus, also known as 'Kapilili', who was already in police custody at the time of the incident.

Sakaria said six people linked to Mateus, including a police officer from Windhoek Police Station, have been arrested.

They are Lukas Nekwiyu, well known as 'Mane', sergeant Matheus Shipingana, Uusiku Petrus, Selma Bahn, Johannes Nghilifavali, also known as 'Giver', and Petrus Shikwaya.

Sakaria said the accused face a series of charges, including attempted murder, conspiracy to commit a crime, malicious damage to property, corruption and corrupt practices.

Other charges include contravening the Arms and Ammunition Act 7 of 1996, contravening the Prevention of Counterfeiting of Currency Act 16 of 1975 in connection with the possession of fake banknotes, theft or possession of suspected stolen property, and the possession of cannabis or other drug-related offences.

"During the investigation, our team seized three vehicles believed to have been either used in the commission of these offences or acquired through unlawful proceeds," he said.

