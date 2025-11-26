Kenya: Confirmed - Kenya to Host World Rugby 7s Series Leg in February

Kenya is set to host the opening leg of the World Rugby Sevens Series Division 2 in February next year.

Confirming the news, Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) CEO Thomas Odundo said the development is a honour to which they will strive to do justice by staging an unforgettable event.

"We're extremely delighted and privileged to have been selected to host the first leg of HSBC Sevens 2 taking place in February from the 14th to the 15th in Nairobi. It is indeed a great honor to have been selected and we would like to welcome everybody from near and far to the city of Nairobi for the event," Odundo said.