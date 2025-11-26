Namibia: ECN Rejects Allegations of Polling Stations Opening Late

The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) has denied allegations that some polling stations opened later than expected for the country's regional council and local authority elections on Wednesday.

This comes after a polling station in the Tobias Hainyeko constituency in Windhoek began operating at 07h30, leaving voters to begin voting later than at other polling stations.

The polling stations are instructed to operate from 07h00 to 21h00.

The delay was caused by a presiding officer at the polling station who was waiting for political parties' agents to arrive.

Political party agents and accredited observers are present at various polling stations to monitor the voting process and ensure transparency.

However, ECN chairperson Elsie Nghikembua says the incident at the Tobias Hainyeko constituency polling station was an isolated one.

"The presiding officer should have opened the polling station despite the political parties' agents not being present," she said.

Nghikembua said all polling stations across the country opened on time at 07h00 and and will be open for voting until 21h00 or until all voters in line at 21h00 have cast their votes.

She encourages registered Namibian voters to demonstrate their democratic rights and responsibilities.

"As the polling process continues throughout the day until 21h00, I encourage patience and respect among voters and election officials. Let us remember that this is a time for unity as we work together to further our

democratic ideals."

