South Africa: 'Marriage Is Not for Me' Says Jo-Anne Reyneke

Jo-Anne Reyneke tells The Konvo Show she does not believe in marriage after seeing women become unhappy and lose themselves.

Jo-Anne Reyneke's views spark support from women online as married and single listeners say her honesty reflects their painful experiences.

Her view comes from what she has seen over the years. She says too many women lose themselves once they marry, and she refuses to follow the same road.

Speaking on The Konvo Show with Penuel Mlotshwa, Jo-Anne says: "I don't believe in marriage, and I don't ever want to get married." She says the whole idea simply does not speak to her.

Jo-Anne, who recently appeared in Bad Influencer, says she watched women around her become "shadows" in their own homes. She says these women changed who they were just to keep their marriages standing.

She also questions traditions that expect women to give more than men. She says brides are expected to serve their husband's family, while the husband does nothing for hers.

Jo-Anne says even changing a surname can feel like losing yourself. She says many women sacrifice far too much, and she will not do the same.

Even so, she says she respects people who are happy in marriage. She says her views come only from what she has witnessed.

Jo-Anne was once in a long relationship with actor Thami Mngqolo. They were together for ten years before breaking up in 2018, and she once hoped the relationship would last.

Her honesty touched many women online. One married woman wrote: "As a married woman, I fully support you, Ntombi!" Another said she finally felt understood.

Jo-Anne says she has seen too many women unhappy in marriage. She says she will choose a different future for herself.