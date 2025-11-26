Uganda: Abodo Champions Accountability At Kitgum High Court's First Open Day

Kitgum High Court today opened its doors to the public for its inaugural Court Open Day, a milestone event aimed at strengthening transparency, public trust and citizen engagement with the justice system.

The event was held under the theme, "Enhancing Judicial Accountability and Access to Justice" and presided over by the Principal Judge, Lady Justice Jane Frances Abodo.

Justice Abodo received a vibrant cultural welcome from the Crown Star traditional dancers before being ushered in by Kitgum Resident Judge Justice Phillip Willebrord Mwaka, Deputy Registrar Suzanne Aisia Musooli, Chief Magistrate HW Nashiero Mwandha Robert Ekirita and several Judicial Officers from the circuit.

They were joined by Resident District Commissioner Ssegawa Jimmy Ebil and a number of political and civic leaders.

Upon arrival, the Principal Judge inspected a Guard of Honor mounted by the Uganda Police Force, held a strategic discussion with Judicial Officers and toured the court premises.

She later planted a commemorative tree to mark the occasion before visiting stalls set up by justice sector actors including the Uganda Police Force, Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, Uganda Prisons Service, Community Service Programme and the Uganda Law Society Legal Aid Clinic. Each institution showcased its services and interacted directly with the public.

During her engagement with judicial officers, Justice Abodo emphasised efficiency, innovation and teamwork in delivering justice.

She encouraged officers to "work smart, not just hard," and underscored the importance of using Alternative Dispute Resolution mechanisms to ease case backlog and improve access to justice.

She also highlighted the value of collaboration among justice institutions and communities, noting that strong inter-agency cooperation boosts public confidence and overall service delivery.

The tour also revealed several infrastructure challenges affecting court operations.

The Chief Magistrate's Court archives lack acid-free storage materials for proper file preservation, and available space remains inadequate for the growing caseload.

However, ongoing works by the United Nations Development Programme to install video-conferencing facilities are set to improve digital access to justice and reduce the burden on vulnerable or distant litigants.

The Open Day attracted a strong turnout from the community, with local leaders, religious heads, civic actors and representatives from multiple justice sector agencies gathering at the court grounds to learn more about court processes, justice reforms and innovations within the Judiciary.

With its focus on transparency, public education and stakeholder engagement, Kitgum High Court's first Open Day sets a promising precedent for bridging the gap between courts and citizens, reinforcing the Judiciary's commitment to accountability, service excellence and justice for all.