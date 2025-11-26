Uganda: Judiciary Committee Advances Draft Code of Conduct for Judiciary Service

The Judiciary's efforts to strengthen professionalism and ethical conduct advanced today as the Human Capital Development, Gender and Equity Mainstreaming Committee convened to deliberate on the Draft Code of Conduct for the Judiciary Service, 2025.

The meeting, chaired by Lady Justice Catherine K. Bamugemereire, Justice of the Supreme Court and Chairperson of the Committee, brought together key stakeholders to review, refine and enrich the draft document.

The proposed Code aims to reinforce ethical standards, enhance institutional integrity and promote transparency and accountability across all levels of the Judiciary Service.

In her opening remarks, Lady Justice Bamugemereire stressed the importance of cultivating a Judiciary that not only dispenses justice but also upholds the highest standards of internal conduct.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

She said the Code of Conduct is designed to guide staff behaviour, strengthen public trust and embed values that define a modern, people-centred Judiciary.

The meeting included active participation from several members of the Committee, among them Justice John Eudes Keitirima, Head of the Family Division; Lady Justice Margaret Mutonyi of the Family Division; and Justice Asiimwe Tadeo, Resident Judge of Mubende.

Their bench experience added depth to discussions on professionalism, discipline and ethical responsibility.

Also present were key technical and administrative officers whose roles are essential to the day-to-day functioning of the Judiciary.

These included HW James Jumire Mawanda, Public Relations Officer and Registrar of the Communications and Public Relations Registry; Agnes Alum, Registrar of Magistrates Affairs and Data Management; Apophia N. Tumwine, Commissioner for Human Resource Management; Sulaiman Hirome, Principal Assistant Secretary; Sheila Wamboga, Principal Communications Officer; and Mumbere Ronald, Statistician.

Together, the team reviewed provisions of the draft Code to ensure alignment with best practices in public service ethics, gender responsiveness, human resource standards and the Judiciary's commitment to equitable and accountable systems.

Once finalised, the Code of Conduct for the Judiciary Service, 2025, is expected to provide a clear framework to guide staff conduct, strengthen internal governance and reinforce the Judiciary's dedication to service excellence.

The deliberations mark an important milestone in the Judiciary's broader efforts to build a professional, ethical and accountable institution that meets the expectations of the public it serves.