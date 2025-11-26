Uganda: Banana Development Initiative Launches National Cooking Competition to Promote Tooke Flour Globally

The Presidential Initiative on Banana Industrial Development (PIBID) and its sister agency, the Banana Industrial Research and Development Centre (BIRDC), have launched a national cooking competition aimed at highlighting Uganda's gluten-free Tooke flour and expanding its adoption among professional chefs, bakers, and food innovators.

Titled Create and Cook with Tooke, the competition is designed to showcase the versatility of Tooke flour, an innovative product made from Uganda's green bananas (matooke), and to elevate its profile for local and international markets.

Developed under the guidance of Rev Prof Florence Isabirye Muranga, Tooke flour is the flagship product of PIBID, a government-backed initiative established in 2005 to industrialize matooke and create value-added products.

The flour has consistently met rigorous quality standards and is suitable for bread, cakes, biscuits, baby food, and other processed foods.

Its gluten-free nature, slow-digesting starch, and high resistant starch content make it attractive to health-conscious consumers and the fast-growing global gluten-free market.

Speaking at the launch, Prof Muranga announced that the competition will run episodically from January to March 2026, culminating in a grand finale dinner in April to mark PIBID's 21st anniversary.

"We have commenced welcoming entries from interested bakers and chefs," she said.

"Winners will be crowned during the grand finale, which will also celebrate 21 years of the Presidential Initiative on Banana Industrial Development."

Participation is open to professional bakers, pastry chefs, and general chefs. Bakers and pastry chefs must have at least five years of experience, while general chefs require a minimum of three. Contestants will receive training in the use of Tooke flour before competing in qualifying, semifinal, and final rounds.

Judging will focus on innovation, taste, presentation, technical skill, and the effective use of Tooke flour.

The top three contestants in each category will receive prizes and feature across PIBID and BIRDC's digital platforms.

Muranga emphasised that the competition is part of a broader strategy to shift Uganda from exporting raw materials to supplying high-value, finished products.

"The greatest value for this industry is outside the humidity," she explained. "Japan already wants raw fibre, but the time for exporting raw products is over. We want to complete the value chain internally and then take our finished products to international markets. Instead of sending raw flour abroad, we want to export premixes packaged here in Uganda."

She added that PIBID and BIRDC are scaling up production to meet global demand.

"We currently produce 1.4 tonnes of dry product per day, but we are expanding and automating our processes to reach 14 tonnes. That capacity is essential if we are to supply major retailers."

The launch attracted international buyers from China, Serbia, and Nigeria, underscoring Tooke flour's rising global appeal.

Andrew Matoove, marketing team leader, said the organization is targeting markets where gluten-free products command premium prices.

"America gives us the best option, but we also have good leads in Japan, South Korea, and Europe," he said.

"We're working with Italian companies on demonstration samples and engaging British chain stores. To enter these markets, you need certification standards and a clear go-to-market strategy."

Matoove stressed the importance of production capacity to avoid supply gaps when dealing with large retailers.

"You don't walk into the Costcos and Tescos of the world without being able to meet their demand. We're building capacity while targeting consumers in the diaspora and markets driven by gluten-free demand. Tooke flour is the golden flour; its premium price internationally is very attractive, and that is what we're tapping into."

The Tooke initiative has already increased household incomes, created employment, diversified the food industry, and strengthened food security.

With Create and Cook with Tooke, PIBID and BIRDC aim to cultivate a new generation of culinary ambassadors who will champion Tooke flour locally and internationally, driving innovation around a uniquely Ugandan product with global potential.