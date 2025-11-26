Uganda: Byabakama Outlaws 'Voter Protection' Gear, Warns Against Disruptive Campaign Processions

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Justice Simon Byabakama, has issued a sharp rebuke to political parties and supporters advocating for "voter protection" activities at polling stations, insisting the practice is alien to Ugandan electoral laws and a potential source of chaos.

Addressing the media on campaign compliance, Justice Byabakama said the presence of unauthorised individuals in voter protection gear at polling centres could lead to disorder and intimidation.

"Voter protection is alien," he said. "A polling station is filled by the voters and agents. Then what will happen? That protection will bring about chaos. At the time of counting, you can be present. Don't surround polling officials."

He noted that the law already provides for accredited candidate agents who are trained to observe voting and counting. "The agents who will be trained will be able to witness the voting," he stated.

Justice Byabakama added that the use of unauthorized jackets or uniforms at polling stations would be treated as an attempt to cause confusion.

"You can't wear those voter protection jackets to the polling station. That will be masquerading. Let us respect the law."

He said the presence of such groups creates an atmosphere of intimidation, adding that the integrity of the ballot is protected as long as the intention of the voter is clear.

Turning to campaign activities, the EC Chairperson criticized candidates who create unauthorized processions that obstruct traffic and disrupt business.\ "We have circumstantial evidence," he said. "You move on top of your vehicle moving at 20 km per hour. Aren't you enticing people to join you? Why don't you go directly to your campaign venues?"

He accused candidates of deliberately inciting crowds, saying the massive turnouts they trigger are intentional.

"A sea of people. You are inviting them, and this must stop."

Justice Byabakama confirmed that the EC will meet agents and the Uganda Police Force next week to review violations and will publicly name candidates who continue to breach campaign guidelines.

Responding to concerns over the use of pepper spray, police dogs and other forceful tactics at campaign events, Justice Byabakama distanced the EC from operational decisions made by security agencies.

"I can't explain how police is doing its operations; they are liable," he said. He added that the EC has asked security agencies to investigate a recent incident reported in Kiruhura.

"The maintenance of law and order remains with the police," he said. "We can't ask them not to arrest anybody. The use of dogs we can't explain; it is a matter of the police. I am not an expert on dogs."