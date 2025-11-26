Liberia: LBDI CEO Highlights Six Decades of Resilience, Innovation in Exclusive Interview

-- The Liberian Bank for Development & Investment (LBDI) opened the second day of its 60th-anniversary celebrations on Monday with a rare and wide-ranging press engagement, during which President and CEO Dr. Christian Alison reflected on the bank's six decades of resilience and outlined an ambitious vision for Liberia's financial future.

Dr. Alison said LBDI's 60-year journey is not simply a corporate milestone, but a national story -- one shaped by conflict, economic instability, global financial shocks and, ultimately, the institution's ability to adapt and remain relevant.

"This milestone represents more than the passage of time. It reflects a legacy of endurance and a commitment to the Liberian people," he said.

Founded in 1965 as a development finance institution, LBDI has since evolved into a full-service commercial bank with 15 branches across seven counties. Dr. Alison called that expansion a deliberate strategy to prioritize accessibility and financial inclusion, especially in underserved rural communities where banking services remain limited.

He emphasized that LBDI's development DNA remains intact. The bank continues to support agriculture, small and medium enterprises, tourism, manufacturing and other sectors vital to Liberia's economic diversification. He said LBDI's impact is most visible in the jobs created and the businesses sustained over the years.

"Our success is measured in the businesses we help grow, the jobs we help create and the communities we help uplift," he told journalists.

A major focus of the interview centered on LBDI's ongoing digital transformation -- an effort Dr. Alison described as essential to keeping pace with global banking standards. He highlighted improvements in mobile banking, digital platforms and internal systems aimed at making financial services faster, safer and more convenient for customers.

"In today's world, banking must be fast, digital and accessible. We are committed to delivering that experience to every Liberian," he said.

Dr. Alison credited the institution's longevity to its staff, customers and shareholders, calling them "the backbone of LBDI's success." He praised the dedication of the bank's workforce, the trust of its clients and the confidence shown by investors over the years -- particularly during periods of national uncertainty.

Looking ahead, Dr. Alison laid out an ambitious vision for the next decade. He said the bank will intensify its push for financial inclusion, deepen partnerships with international financial institutions, and finance innovative, job-creating projects that support Liberia's recovery and long-term stability. Digital finance, he added, will remain at the center of the bank's modernization agenda.

"As we celebrate 60 years, we are not only reflecting on our past but preparing for a stronger, more innovative future," Dr. Alison said.

Day Two of the anniversary observance closed on a note of optimism, with the CEO urging Liberians across all sectors to view the bank as a partner in national development.

LBDI's 60th-anniversary celebrations continue throughout the week with public engagements, community outreach activities, and sector-focused discussions on the future of development finance in Liberia.