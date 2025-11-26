Uganda: Mulago Hospital Joins Global Ranks With Three Iso Certifications

26 November 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Sirajje Kiberu

Mulago National Referral Hospital has achieved a historic milestone in Uganda's healthcare system by securing three internationally recognised ISO certifications, placing it among the world's leading healthcare institutions.

This accomplishment comes after nearly a decade of rigorous preparation, audits, and system improvements--some of which were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing hospital renovations.

The journey began with a Stage 1 audit last year, during which several non-conformities were identified.

The hospital addressed these gaps before undergoing a more stringent Stage 2 assessment in 2024.

Earlier this year, auditors confirmed that all outstanding issues had been successfully resolved.

Mulago has now been officially awarded ISO certification in three key areas: Quality Management, Environmental Management, and Occupational Health and Safety.

Hospital leadership hailed the recognition as a landmark achievement for both the institution and Uganda's healthcare sector.

"This achievement confirms that our systems now meet internationally accepted standards. It strengthens the quality of care we provide and instills confidence in our clients, the public, and anyone seeking health services at Mulago," hospital officials said.

The Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) commended Mulago for raising the country's profile on the global stage.

"These certifications are not merely national or regional--they are international. Mulago National Referral Hospital is now globally recognized by the International Organization for Standardization. We encourage other referral hospitals to follow this example," said Eng James Kasegwa, UNBS Executive Director.

Hospital management emphasized that the certifications mark the beginning of a continuous improvement journey rather than an endpoint.

"Certification is not the end--it is the beginning. We must sustain this level of performance and continuously improve our systems," said the Executive Director.

With this recognition, Mulago National Referral Hospital now joins the league of globally accredited health institutions operating under strict quality, safety, and environmental standards--a major step forward for Uganda's healthcare sector and a model for other hospitals in the region.

