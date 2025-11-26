Uganda: 12 Nup Supporters Granted Bail Following Kawempe Campaign Clashes

The Kawempe Chief Magistrates Court has granted relief to 12 supporters of the National Unity Platform (NUP) who were arrested on Monday following clashes during a campaign event for presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi.

The suspects were charged with inciting violence and assaulting security officers after unrest erupted during the rally and subsequent processions.

Prosecutors alleged that the group, alongside others still at large, mobilised crowds and attacked security personnel on duty.

State prosecutor Catherine Nakaggwa opposed the bail application, arguing that the volatile political climate increased the likelihood of the accused reoffending.

She added that releasing the group could hinder ongoing investigations and the apprehension of other suspects.

"Given the current political climate, releasing them now poses a risk because similar offences could easily be repeated, which may lead to loss of lives," Nakaggwa stated.

The defence, led by Kakuru Tumusiime, countered that the suspects had strong community ties and responsibilities at home.

"These are family people with no history of reoffending, and keeping them in custody would only cause unnecessary hardship to their dependants," Tumusiime argued.

Trial Magistrate Angella Ayalo ruled in favour of the defence, granting each of the 12 accused cash bail of Shs200,000, with sureties bonded at Shs1 million non-cash.

The case was adjourned to December 23 for further hearing.