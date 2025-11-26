Uganda: Bobi Decries Sale of Public Factories, Abuse of Fishermen

National Unity Platform (NUP) President Robert Kyagulanyi, better known as Bobi Wine, delivered a sharp critique of the government's economic and security policies on Wednesday as he campaigned in Njeru Municipality, Buikwe District.

His visit, marked by a four-hour journey under heavy police escort and intermittent tear gas and gunfire, highlighted growing tensions between opposition politicians and security forces.

Escorted from Kampala to Kayunga before proceeding to Buikwe, Kyagulanyi condemned what he described as the systematic dismantling of livelihoods in the district.

Addressing supporters in Njeru, he decried the sale of major public industries, citing Nytil as an example.

"These factories were built for Ugandans. They fed families and created jobs. Today, they are sold off and replaced by private enterprises that exploit our people," Kyagulanyi said, calling the privatization of public assets a betrayal of Ugandan workers and communities.

Farida Nabatanzi, NUP mobiliser in Buganda and Buikwe Woman MP hopeful, briefed the party president on the deteriorating social services in the district.

She cited poor road networks, understaffed health facilities, and shortages of essential drugs, noting that many sub-counties lack functional government health centres, leaving residents without basic medical care.

Nabatanzi also raised concerns over the ongoing eviction of fishermen from Lake Victoria, describing it as a move that has crippled the local economy and left hundreds of families without livelihoods.

Kyagulanyi echoed her concerns, accusing security agencies of brutality and unlawful killings during operations on the lake.

"Fishermen are being chased, beaten, and even killed. Entire communities on the shores have lost their livelihoods. This is unacceptable," he said, calling for accountability and immediate restoration of the affected communities' rights.

Kyagulanyi further criticised the government for neglecting the education sector, arguing that teachers continue to earn "shamefully low wages" while billions of shillings are reportedly spent on policing opposition activities.

"Instead of investing in teachers' salaries, hospitals, and schools, they deploy police and army to block my rallies. That is a misuse of taxpayer money," he stated.

The NUP leader pledged that, if elected, his government would prioritize fair wages for workers, strengthen public services, and "return dignity and opportunity" to the people of Buikwe.

Despite the heavy security presence, Kyagulanyi's rally drew large crowds, demonstrating continued support for his message and underlining the heightened friction between opposition campaigns and government security operations as the 2026 elections approach.