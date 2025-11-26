Uganda: Hoima Residents Demand Clean Water and Better Health Services

Residents of Waaki Village in Kapaapi Subcounty, Hoima District host communities to the Kasurubani oil project have called for urgent extension of essential services, including clean water sources, improved health facilities, and better road access.

They say the absence of these basic services has made life increasingly difficult.

The concerns were raised during a free HIV/AIDS awareness and health camp organised by the Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC) in partnership with TASO Masindi as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility efforts to support project host communities.

Village secretary Oryema Jakuma said residents rely on contaminated water from a shared stream used by domestic animals, wildlife, and even car washers--putting households at high risk of waterborne diseases.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He added that the community depends on Kibiiro Health Centre III, which is seven kilometres away, leaving pregnant women and other vulnerable groups with limited access to timely medical care.

"Many times, we admit expectant mothers a week before their delivery dates because of the long distance to health facilities," Jakuma said, noting that the alternative health centre is in Watembo Barracks, Butiaba Subcounty in Buliisa District.

LC3 Chairperson Godfrey Mwesigwa echoed the concerns, saying residents face high exposure to illnesses such as diarrhoea, typhoid, cholera, and bilharzia due to unsafe water sources. He urged the government and partners to invest in protected water systems and strengthen health services in the area.

Local resident Kaga Abdumuru appealed for government support to upgrade health infrastructure, saying communities deserve nearby and fully functional medical centres.

During the medical outreach, residents received free HIV testing and counselling, diabetes and hepatitis screening, prostate and cervical cancer tests, as well as general health education and consultations. Beneficiaries welcomed the initiative, saying it provided services they rarely access.

Program participant Margret Ozelle, who received an HIV test, said the outreach helped community members understand their health status and access care early.

Representing the Uganda AIDS Commission, Dr. Victor Rwengabo applauded UNOC for championing community health but warned that the country remains at high risk of rising HIV infections.

He noted that Uganda currently has over 1.5 million people living with HIV, with the Bunyoro region contributing more than 90,000 cases. He urged communities to adopt preventive measures to help Uganda meet the national target of ending HIV/AIDS by 2030.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Health Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dr. Ronald Musisi from TASO said preliminary findings from the ongoing medical camps indicated high risks of cervical cancer among women, calling for sustained health interventions.

UNOC's Community Corporate Affairs representative Robert Mukondo said the outreach is an annual activity aimed at improving community wellbeing. The program is being conducted across Runga, Waaki, and Kabolwa villages in Hoima and Buliisa districts.

Meanwhile, Hoima Police Community Liaison Officer Moses Kigo advised residents to observe traffic guidelines, especially with ongoing developments linked to the oil and gas sector--including EACOP pipeline works--which have increased road activity in the region.