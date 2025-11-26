Uganda Showcases Investment Opportunities for Thai Investors At Bangkok Business Forum

Uganda has pitched itself as a prime investment destination for Thai businesses, showcasing key sectors and offering comprehensive incentives to access over 500 million consumers across East Africa and the COMESA region.

The Uganda High Commission in Kuala Lumpur, accredited to Thailand, organised The Pearl of Africa - Uganda Business Forum & Expo 2025 - Thailand Chapter at the Bangkok Intercontinental. The event aimed to strengthen economic, trade, investment, and tourism cooperation between Uganda and Thailand.

Uganda's delegation presented opportunities in four priority sectors: Tourism & Hospitality, Agro-Industrialization & Food Processing, ICT & Innovation, and Mining, Oil & Gas.

Investors were briefed on incentives including Free Economic Zones, investment certificates, tax exemptions, import duty waivers, profit repatriation guarantees, and one-stop investor services.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Hon. Fredrick Ngobi Gume, Minister of State for Trade in charge of Co-operatives, said the forum is designed to facilitate knowledge exchange, business networking, and innovative partnerships between government agencies, the private sector, and investors.

"We invite Thai investors to participate in mineral exploration, refining, value addition, renewable energy development, and energy investment networks connecting Thailand and Africa," he said.

Welcoming attendees, Uganda's High Commissioner to Malaysia, Amb. Betty Bigombe, also accredited to Thailand, highlighted Uganda's strategic location as a gateway to one of Africa's fastest-growing regions.

"Uganda offers stability, competitive incentives, and access to over 500 million consumers through the East African Community and COMESA. Our bilateral trade with Thailand grew by $59 million in 2024, demonstrating growing confidence and untapped potential," she said.

Amb. Richard Kabonero, representing Permanent Secretary Vincent Bagiire, noted that previous editions of the forum in Indonesia and Malaysia were well-received, and said the Thailand edition aims to deepen Thai-Uganda cooperation.

H.E. Mrs. Urasa Mongkolnavin, Director General of the Department of South Asian, Middle East and African Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, commended Uganda's consistent efforts to promote investment and tourism.

She recalled a December 2024 familiarization trip for Thai tour operators that has already led to successful Uganda tour packages.

Mrs. Mongkolnavin also highlighted the relaunch of the Thailand-Africa Initiative (TAI), originally launched in 2011, as a key policy to deepen Thailand's political, economic, and development ties with Africa.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Investment Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The forum featured panel discussions, B2B and G2G sessions, and included representatives from Uganda's Ministries of Trade, Foreign Affairs, ICT, MAAIF, Uganda Development Cooperation, NSSF, Uganda National Chamber of Commerce, Uganda Tourism Association, and private sector actors.