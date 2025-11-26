Uganda: Traffic Police Arrest Over 470 Drivers in Week-Long Crackdown

The Uganda Traffic Police have arrested 473 motorists in a week-long crackdown targeting road safety offenders across the country.

The operations, conducted last week, focused on violations ranging from dangerous mechanical conditions to illegal vehicle modifications and invalid driving licences.

Traffic Police spokesperson Michael Kananura said the arrests highlight the growing disregard for road safety rules, warning that reckless behaviour continues to claim lives unnecessarily.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"We wish to remind the public to observe all road safety rules and regulations," Kananura said.

"Whether you're a driver, rider, cyclist or pedestrian, please follow the rules of the road. Speeding and careless overtaking are leading causes of road fatalities and are entirely preventable."

The breakdown of arrests includes 225 drivers cited for dangerous mechanical conditions, 142 for illegal vehicle modifications, 28 for invalid or missing licences, and 27 for dangerous loading.

Others were arrested for route chart violations (16), driving without badges (9), lacking route charts (10), using forged documents (8) and abandoning vehicles (8).

Kananura urged motorists to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy and encouraged passengers to speak up when drivers flout traffic regulations.

"Bus and taxi operators are reminded not to carry excess passengers and to ensure they operate with valid licences and badges, especially bus drivers," he said.

He also cautioned pedestrians to cross at designated points where available, while cyclists and passengers were advised to wear helmets and reflective gear.

With political campaigns gaining momentum, the Traffic Police warned the public not to let excitement override safety.

"Campaigning is temporary, whereas life is permanent. Elections will pass, but the aftermath of reckless behaviour can be irreversible," Kananura said.

"Your family, your community and your country need you alive, not injured or imprisoned due to avoidable misconduct."

He added that every road user has a role to play in reducing crashes. "

Your safety starts with the choices you make--whether it's choosing not to drink and drive, wearing your seatbelt or helmet, avoiding overloaded vehicles or obeying traffic laws."