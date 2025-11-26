Uganda: Bobi Wine Condemns Police Brutality At Mukono Rally

National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, has accused government security forces of attacking peaceful civilians during his party's rallies in Mukono District.

Speaking at Kasawo in Nakifuma during his second rally in the area, Kyagulanyi said that despite intimidation and confrontations with police, residents continued to turn out in large numbers to support his party.

"Even amidst all the intimidation, brutality and the police confrontations, the people of Mukono have not backed down," he said.

Kyagulanyi described multiple instances where police and security operatives allegedly targeted civilians gathered along the roadsides to show support.

"Throughout our journey, we have witnessed multiple scenarios where police and security operatives have been attacking peaceful civilians who had gathered on the sidelines of the road to wave at us," he said.

The NUP leader criticised the government for ignoring such incidents while blaming victims and protecting perpetrators.

"Of course, the criminal regime will not speak about such incidents but will ironically accuse the victims of their brutality and shield the perpetrators like the norm has been," he said.

Kyagulanyi reaffirmed his party's pledge to pursue what he called "good governance, servant leadership, and a people-centered government that will respect rights for all."

He also thanked Mukono residents for their participation, framing their turnout as a sign of defiance against oppression.

The rally comes amid growing tensions between opposition supporters and security forces, who have previously been accused of restricting political gatherings and demonstrations.