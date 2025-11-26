Uganda: Bobi Wine Begins Campaign Journey to Buikwe Ahead of 2026 Elections

BUIKWE — The President of the National Unity Platform (NUP), Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, popularly known as Bobi Wine, has officially launched his campaign journey to Buikwe District as he ramps up efforts ahead of the 2026 presidential elections.

Kyagulanyi set off for Buikwe, where he is expected to address supporters as part of his broader nationwide campaign activities.

The visit is part of his strategy to strengthen his presence and appeal across different regions of the country as the election season approaches.

Addressing crowds that gathered to accompany him, Kyagulanyi urged supporters to remain disciplined throughout the journey.

He advised them to avoid engaging with individuals who may attempt to provoke or distract them, stressing that the campaign is rooted in peaceful democratic participation.

"Our goal is to win power peacefully," Kyagulanyi said, reminding supporters that maintaining calm and good conduct reflects the core values of their campaign.

The NUP leader's campaign trail is expected to continue across several districts as he seeks to build broader national support in his bid for the presidency in 2026.