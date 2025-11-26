Sudan: Security and Defence Council Praises Interest of Saudi Crown Prince and U.S. President in Sudan and Their Desire to Achieve Peace

26 November 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan — The Security and Defence Council convened its meeting on Tuesday, chaired by President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Mohy-Eddin Salim, delivered the Council's statement, which reviewed the overall security and political situation in the country. The Council saluted the Armed Forces and their supporting units across various battlefields and extended congratulations for the victories achieved on multiple fronts.

The Council denounced the atrocities committed -- and still being committed -- in El-Fashir and other areas.

It further expressed appreciation to His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and U.S. President Donald Trump for their attention to Sudan's situation and for their desire to achieve peace that preserves the unity and territorial integrity of the country.

The Security and Defence Council tasked the competent authorities with responding to the paper submitted by Massad Boulos, Advisor to the U.S. President for Arab and African Affairs.

The Council reaffirmed its adherence to the vision previously presented by the Sudanese Government to the United Nations and the concerned parties.

It also reiterated the Government of Sudan's commitment to facilitating the entry of humanitarian assistance, opening routes, protecting humanitarian workers, ensuring aid reaches those in need, and maintaining the continued opening of border crossings and airports. The Council underscored its determination to safeguard the security, stability, and sovereignty of the country.

