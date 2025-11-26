Sudan Media Forum - 'The Word Will Not Be Silenced... the Truth Will Not Be Buried...'

The Sudan Media Forum (SMF) coalition of independent media outlets and organisations has expressed its deep concern regarding the fierce campaign waged by the Sudanese authorities and their judicial bodies against a number of journalists, pointing to the exploitation of the law in opening reports with articles whose punishment reaches the death penalty, and placing unarmed journalists in the same category as those who carry weapons, in a blatant attempt to confuse matters and criminalise free speech.

A new statement entitled Freedom of opinion is not a crime: On the systematic targeting of Sudanese journalists, underlines that the Sudan Media Forum is following with great concern the fierce and systematic attack launched by the Sudanese authorities and their judicial bodies against a number of fellow journalists, in a dangerous precedent that threatens freedom of the press and expression and undermines what remains of the independence of the justice institutions in the country.

This campaign has gone so far as to exploit the law by filing reports with articles that carry the death penalty, and placing unarmed journalists in the same category as those who carry weapons, in a blatant attempt to confuse matters, criminalise free speech, and turn honest journalistic work into a crime.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The measures taken against journalists--from criminal prosecutions to the use of laws carrying the death penalty--constitute the exploitation of targeted legal procedures that violate the principle of legality in criminal cases and contravene international standards for freedom of expression and the press.

This is further compounded by measures that deprive them of their citizenship rights, such as preventing them from obtaining identity documents and passports. This deprivation represents a flagrant violation of fundamental human rights, including:

The right to freedom of movement is guaranteed under international law.

- The right to obtain and enjoy citizenship, as the supporting documents are essential evidence of this right.

- Discrimination and collective punishment: This deprivation is used as an additional, extrajudicial, and unconstitutional punishment that disrupts the journalist's civil life and restricts their right to exist, work, and travel--a blatantly arbitrary measure.

- We particularly condemn the blatant targeting of our colleague Rasha Awad, editor-in-chief of Al-Taghyeer newspaper. Not only have the authorities filed complaints against her, but they have also launched an unrestrained media campaign against her, exceeding all bounds of professionalism and ethics.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Conflict Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

- Likewise, we declare our unconditional solidarity with our colleague Shawqi Abdel-Azim, editor-in-chief of the investigative platform, our colleague Maher Abu Al-Jokh, and our colleague Sabah Mohamed Al-Hassan, all of whom are facing an escalating campaign of harassment and persecution. This campaign targets not only them personally, but also their right to access information, express their opinions freely, and uphold the journalistic duty to uncover the truth.

- The Sudan Media Forum considers this attack a direct assault on freedom of expression and the press, and an attempt to intimidate journalists and silence independent voices by wielding the law like a sword against their necks.

- We, at the Sudan Media Forum, demand the immediate dismissal of these charges, an end to all forms of media incitement, respect for journalists' right to perform their duties without threat, blackmail, or defamation, and the immediate lifting of restrictions on their access to civil rights and official documents.

The word will not be silenced. The truth will not be buried. And Sudanese journalism, despite all the wounds, will remain on the side of its people.

This article is published by the Sudan Media Forum and its members, across their several channels and platforms, to highlight the onslaught by Sudanese authorities on free and independent media.

Find the Sudan Media Forum on Facebook and on X: #StandWithSudan #SilenceKills #lلصمت_ىقتل #NoTimeToWasteForSudan #lلوضع_فى_lلسودlن_لlىحتمل_lلتlٴجىل #Stand #SudanMediaForum