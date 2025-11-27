Uganda: Museveni Warns Teachers Against Pressuring Government Over Salary Increments

President Museveni, the NRM presidential candidate, has cautioned arts teachers against pressuring the government over salary increases.

Addressing supporters at a rally in Rukungiri District, the President said the government cannot operate on the basis of public pressure when allocating resources.

Museveni said the government has several competing priorities, including road construction and other national development programmes, which must be considered alongside wage demands.

"You saw teachers striking over salary increments. I informed them that they should wait because we still have more things to do, but they insisted that they want money. That's not how we operate," Museveni said.

Rukungiri the home district of Museveni's archival Dr Kizza Besigye, who has been jailed for more than a year over treason charges.

The district has voted for the four-time presidential candidate and largely churned Museveni even in the last election when Besigye was a bystander.

But NRM leaders are convinced the tide is changing here.

Former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi told the rally that Rukungiri is no longer an opposition stronghold, saying the NRM is firmly rooted in the district and expects to perform strongly in the 2026 general elections.

ICT Minister Dr Chris Baryomunsi echoed this view and dismissed concerns that the detention of Col Dr Besigye would affect NRM's support in Rukungiri.

He said the situation would only raise alarm if Besigye were being held in unknown locations or mistreated.

"I want to call for a speedy trial if sufficient evidence exists against him," Dr Baryomunsi said.

President Museveni moves his campaign to the Ankole sub-region tomorrow, with rallies scheduled in Ntungamo and Isingiro districts.