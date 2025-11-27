Namibia: Just in - Missing Erongo Man's Body Discovered

A goat herder discovered a man's body at farm #Aixab !Gaus near Uis in the Erongo region on Wednesday evening.

Erongo chief inspector Hilma Shomongula says the deceased is Pinias Matsuib (50), who was reported missing from farm Haruxamas on 15 November.

He was last seen while looking after goats.

Shomongula said the family was informed and identified the body.

It was taken to the Walvis Bay mortuary for a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death.

"The body was discovered by a herder while looking after goats, and we are working to find out what happened," Shomongula says.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.