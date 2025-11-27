Zimbabwe: Harare Woman Loses U.S.$8k in Visa Scam

26 November 2025
263Chat (Harare)
By Judith Nyuke

A director at Ithub Zim has been dragged to court after allegedly duping a Harare woman out of US$8 320 by falsely claiming he could assist her in processing visa documents for her three children.

Takudzwa Eugene Nhamburo (30) appeared before Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo charged with fraud.

The matter was remanded to 18 December, 2025.

The State, represented by Lawrence Gangarahwe alleges that in March 2025 at PHD Ministries in Waterfalls, Harare, the complainant, Ethel Marere, approached Nhamburo and asked him to assist her in processing visa documents for her three children.

Nhamburo confirmed that he was able to assist and charged her US$8 320 for the whole process.

After paying the full amount, Nhamburo promised to complete the whole process within two weeks.

Marere reportedly engaged Nhamburo on several occasions but he repeatedly gave flimsy excuses claiming that the visas were still not ready.

Nhamburo later became evasive prompting complainant to report the matter to Police.

It is the State's case that as a result of Nhamburo's misrepresentation, Marere suffered prejudice of US$8 320-00 and nothing was recovered.

