Namibia's 'Adolf Hitler' Changes Birth Name

26 November 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Adolf Hitler Uunona, a Ompundja constituency councillor in the Oshana region, has removed the name 'Hitler' from his identity (ID) document.

He says he no longer wants to be known by his birth name.

Uunona has held his council seat since 2004, winning previous elections in 2015 and 2020 with a significant majority.

He has firmly distanced himself from Nazi ideology, saying his father named him without understanding the historical significance of the name.

In an interview with The Namibian on Wednesday, he said he prefers to go by the name 'Adolf Uunona' and says his name doesn't reflect his character or ambitions.

"My name is not Adolf Hitler. I am Adolf Uunona. I have seen in the past people calling me Adolf Hitler and trying to associate me with someone I do not even know," he said.

