South Africa: Voters Head to the Polls in Eight Crucial By-Elections

Thirty-three candidates from 11 political parties and one independent are contesting by-elections across the Eastern Cape, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Northern Cape.

Wards became vacant due to councillor deaths, resignations and one membership termination, with several municipalities now up for grabs.

By-elections are taking place today in eight wards across the Eastern Cape, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Northern Cape.

Thirty-three candidates from 11 political parties are standing, along with one independent.

The elections were called after the death, resignation or expulsion of councillors in the affected municipalities.

In the Eastern Cape, voters in three wards are heading to the polls.

Ward 10 in the Makana Municipality is being contested by the ANC, DA, EFF, Patriotic Alliance, SA Communist Party and the Makana Citizens Front. The ward was left vacant after the death of the councillor.

Ward 2 in the Kouga Municipality was triggered by a resignation. The ANC, DA, Congress of the People and the PA are contesting.

In Kou-Kamma Municipality, Ward 2 is being contested by the ANC, DA and the PA, also following a resignation.

In Gauteng, there are two wards up for grabs.

Ward 10 in Merafong City Municipality is being contested by the ANC, Pan Africanist Congress, DA, EFF, ActionSA and MK Party. The seat became vacant after the death of the councillor.

Ward 90 in Johannesburg has only two contenders, the ANC and the DA, following the death of the previous councillor.

KwaZulu-Natal has one ward being contested: Ward 17 in Mandeni Municipality. The ANC, Inkatha Freedom Party and MK Party are in the running. The seat became vacant after the councillor lost their party membership.

In the Northern Cape, Ward 7 in Hantam Municipality is being contested by the Freedom Front Plus, ANC, DA and PA, following a councillor's death.

Ward 5 in Siyancuma Municipality, also in the Northern Cape, has five contenders including one independent. The ANC, DA, EFF and PA are all standing after the previous councillor resigned.

All contests are being monitored by the Electoral Commission, with results expected soon after counting ends.