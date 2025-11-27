South Africa: Limpopo Farmers Call for More Support From Joburg Market

Limpopo farmers told Joburg Market at the Agri 5 Expo they need more direct visits, clear updates and support in their own communities.

Joburg Market said it wants stronger ties with Limpopo farmers and aims to help new and experienced producers reach the fresh produce marketplace.

Limpopo farmers are calling for Joburg Market to meet them where they are.

They say they need direct talks and regular updates to help them grow their businesses.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Many shared their concerns at the Agri 5 Expo, one of the biggest farming events in the province.

Farmers told the Joburg Market team that they want more face-to-face contact, not only phone calls or announcements. Some farmers already supply the Joburg Market.

Others are new and hoping to break into the fresh produce space. All of them said they want clearer guidance and stronger support.

Marketing head Tshegofatso Maakwe said the expo made it clear that farmers trust Joburg Market, but they want more presence on the ground.

She said meeting farmers at the expo helped the team understand their needs better.

Maakwe said the market plans to build "meaningful platforms" that make it easier for producers to access and benefit from the marketplace.

She said the visit to the expo was part of a wider effort to keep trading open, fair and supportive for everyone.

Joburg Market said it wants both long-time and new farmers to feel welcome.Limpopo is already one of its biggest supplier areas, and the team hopes to grow this link even further.