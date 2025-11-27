South Africa: Release of Judiciary Annual Reports Welcomed

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development (DJCOD) has welcomed the release of the 2023/2024 and 2024/2025 Annual Judiciary Reports by Chief Justice Mandisa Maya.

The Chief Justice released the reports on Tuesday.

"These comprehensive and detailed reports will contribute to the ongoing engagement between the Executive and the Judiciary aimed at improving access to justice, the rule of law, and strengthening the institutional independence of the Judiciary," the DJCOD said on Tuesday.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Earlier this year, President Cyril Ramaphosa, together with members of the National Executive, hosted a high-level engagement with Constitutional Court Chief Justice Mandisa Maya and Heads of Court to kick start the process to entrenching the independence of the Judiciary.

READ | Government, judiciary reaffirm commitment to justice

The proposed model will entail structural independence, which includes both financial and operational independence with the vision to establish a single Judiciary, the administration of the Lower Courts, including the Magistrates Commission, will also be transferred the Office of the Chief Justice (OCJ).

The department reiterated its commitment to that process.

"The Ministry reaffirms Government's commitment to work with the Judiciary, led by the Chief Justice, to establish a single judiciary and a judiciary-led court administration model.

"The Ministry expresses its appreciation to the Chief Justice for the recognition given in respect of the commitment and efforts of the Department to advance these objectives," the DJCOD said.