Uganda: Nsereko Stresses Agriculture, Industrial Growth, and Youth Engagement Ahead of 2026 Elections

Outgoing Kampala Central Member of Parliament, Muhammad Nsereko, has called for strategic investment in Uganda's agricultural and industrial sectors while urging more direct communication between leadership and the youth.

Speaking during Sanyuka One-on-One on Wednesday, Nsereko, who also serves as President of the Ecological Party of Uganda (EPU), reflected on both the country's achievements and its ongoing challenges.

"Sixty percent of Ugandans depend on farming, and global demand for coffee continues to grow. The real challenge arises from rural-urban migration, which disrupts production patterns and weakens agricultural communities," he said.

He emphasized the importance of sustaining and strengthening rural farming systems to ensure long-term economic stability.

Acknowledging Uganda's strides in industrialization, Nsereko praised recent government efforts to expand manufacturing capacity.

"I give credit where it's due. Uganda's biggest achievement in recent years is the aggressive drive to build factories, leading the entire East African region in industrial expansion," he said.

Nsereko also urged for better communication between government leadership and citizens, particularly the youth.

"President Museveni has a vision, but he doesn't always break it down for the people who need to understand it most. He should speak directly to the youth so they don't tear down what they don't comprehend," he said.

Highlighting future economic opportunities, Nsereko pointed to Uganda's potential in steel production.

"Global demand for steel is projected to rise sharply over the next 35 years. If Uganda positions itself as a major steel producer, where could the country stand in that future economy?" he questioned, urging policymakers to consider long-term industrial planning.

"Those in the opposition now are a bunch of jokers. How do you tell people that you instructed your candidates not to appear for a debate?" he said, signaling frustration with what he perceives as a lack of accountability among political rivals.

A lawyer by profession, Nsereko first entered Parliament in 2011 under the ruling NRM ticket but later broke ranks to become one of its strongest critics.

He has retained his Kampala Central seat as an independent and launched the Ecological Party of Uganda in 2020, focusing on environmental protection, social justice, and youth employment.

He did not appear on the nomination papers for the presidency after failing to obtain the required signatures, citing electoral irregularities as the reason for his inability to contest.