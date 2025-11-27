President Cyril Ramaphosa has noted US President Donald Trump's intention to bar South Africa from attending the G20 Leaders' Summit in the United States next year, calling his remarks "regrettable" and rooted in misinformation.

"South Africa is a member of the G20 in its own name and right. Its G20 membership is at the behest of all other members. South Africa is a sovereign constitutional democratic country and does not appreciate insults from another country about its membership and worth in participating in global platforms.

"South Africa respects the sovereignty of all countries and will never insult or demean another country or its standing and worthiness in the community of nations," the Presidency said in a statement issued on Thursday.

In a post on social media platform, Truth Social, on Wednesday, President Trump said that South Africa would not be invited to next year's Group of 20 Summit in the US. According to the post, this is due to the handover of the G20 Presidency and disinformation about white genocide.

During the course of the 2025 G20 Leaders' Summit last weekend, the South African government indicated that there would be no traditional handover ceremony between South Africa and the United States.

On Thursday, President Ramaphosa reiterated that South Africa would continue to play a full, active and constructive role in the G20 and called on member states to recommit to multilateralism, consensus and equal participation.

"It is regrettable that despite the efforts and numerous attempts by President Ramaphosa and his administration to reset the diplomatic relationship with the US, President Trump continues to apply punitive measures against South Africa based on misinformation and distortions about our country," the Presidency said.

President Ramaphosa said the G20 South Africa 2025 Leaders' Summit, held in Johannesburg, and attended by several Heads of State and Government, had been widely praised as one of the most successful summits in recent years.

The summit adopted a declaration affirming the "indisputable strength and value of multilateralism" in addressing global challenges.

The Presidency said that because the United States did not attend the summit, the instruments of the G20 Presidency were formally handed to a US Embassy official at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation headquarters.

"As one of the founding members of the G20, South Africa has always valued the spirit of consensus, collaboration and partnership that defines the G20 as the premier forum for international economic cooperation," the statement read.

The Presidency added that the United States had been expected to participate in all G20 engagements during South Africa's Presidency but had elected not to attend the Johannesburg summit out of its own volition.

Despite the US government's absence, The Presidency noted that American businesses and civil society organisations participated in large numbers in associated events including the B20 and the G20 Social.