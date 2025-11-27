South Africa: Gauteng Hands Over Operating Licences to Public Transport Operators

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport has handed over 300 operating licences to compliant public transport operators during a ceremony held at the Ekurhuleni Council Chambers.

This handover forms part of the province's ongoing programme to clear the operating license backlog and stabilise the public transport sector.

Since 1 September 2025, the department has issued a total of 525 operating licenses.

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, said that the handover demonstrates government's commitment to strengthening regulation and improving service delivery to operators and commuters.

"Today is more than a handover ceremony. It is a statement of our commitment to rebuilding a licensing system that is transparent, efficient and fair. We are working tirelessly to ensure operators receive services closer to their communities and within predictable timeframes," Diale-Tlabela said on Tuesday.

The MEC emphasised that public transport remains the backbone of mobility in Gauteng, moving millions of commuters daily, and that regulatory stability is essential for safety, economic participation and job creation.

Furthermore, the strengthened provincial licensing system is designed to validate applications, improve data accuracy, and protect operators from fraudulent middlemen.

"We are taking a firm stance against corruption, fraudulent applications and individuals who extort money from operators under the pretext of consulting. These practices will not be tolerated. We are working closely with law enforcement agencies and our stakeholders to ensure that only legitimate operators are licensed," the MEC said.

She emphasised that an operating license is not just a document, but an instrument of economic empowerment and responsibility.

"We expect operators to honour the rules of the road, provide safe and reliable services, and contribute to a public transport system that the people of Gauteng can trust. This partnership is key to building a stable, modern and accessible transport network," the MEC explained.

The department will continue to implement measures aimed at eliminating the remaining backlog and strengthening the regulatory framework to ensure a safer and more efficient public transport environment for all Gauteng residents.