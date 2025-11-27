Rwanda: Office Routines Driving Up Diabetes Risk, Experts Warn

Many office workers in Rwanda spend most of their day seated at desks, in long meetings, or during extended commutes. Quick sugary snacks, restaurant meals, and elevator trips often replace healthier choices like short walks or using the stairs.

Over time, these habits significantly increase the risk of diabetes, experts say.

ALSO READ: From grief to action: A mother and daughter's fight against diabetes in Rwanda

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Diabetes is on the rise in Rwanda, with current figures showing that 2.9 percent of adults are living with the disease.

ALSO READ: Diabetes in my family: Lessons I wish everyone knew

Dr. Simon-Pierre Niyonsenga, Director of Diabetes and Other Metabolic Diseases Programmes at Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC), said those most at risk include people who are physically inactive, those with hypertension, adults who are overweight or obese, and people aged 45 and above.

The disease is more common in urban areas than in rural communities, about 7.8 percent of adults in cities have diabetes, compared to 1.9 percent in rural areas. Kigali records the highest number of cases, with 9.8 percent of residents living with the condition, while the Southern Province has the lowest rate at 1 percent.

Women are slightly more affected than men, and the prevalence among adults over 45 is 5.6 percent, Dr. Niyonsenga noted.

"Workplace routines are emerging as a concern, as many employees spend most of their day sitting at their desks and during long commutes. Eating habits at work also contribute to the issue, mainly for those who rely on nearby restaurants. It is not easy for many workers to bring their own food, so they eat what is available," he said.

Dr. Niyonsenga added that workplaces can reduce risk by encouraging movement, offering healthier meal options, and supporting regular health screenings at least once a year.

Dr. Gerald Urimubenshi, a cardiovascular sciences expert and senior lecturer at University of Rwanda, explained that prolonged inactivity prevents muscles from burning energy efficiently. This makes the body less effective at using insulin, a main cause of type 2 diabetes.

"Extended sitting also slows metabolism, causing blood sugar to rise and weight to increase over time. Even people who exercise after work are still at risk if they remain sedentary most of the day," he said.

Dr Urimubenshi noted that stress can also affect blood sugar, explaining that work pressure, deadlines, and emotional strain trigger the release of hormones like cortisol and adrenaline, which raise blood sugar to prepare the body for a fight-or-flight response.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"If stress is chronic, these hormones remain high, keeping blood sugar raised and increasing the risk of developing diabetes," Dr. Urimubenshi added.

He advises taking short breaks to stand, stretch, or walk for two to five minutes every 30 to 60 minutes. Choosing stairs over lifts, drinking enough water, and bringing healthy snacks like fruits, nuts, or yogurt instead of sugary foods can help.

"Managing stress is important, and simple steps such as mindfulness exercises, deep breathing, or taking a short break from screens can help. Good posture reduces fatigue, and regular health checks, including blood sugar screenings, are essential, mainly for those with risk factors. Incorporating these habits into daily routines doesn't take much time, but over months and years, they can make a real difference," Dr. Urimubenshi stated.