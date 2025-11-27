Rwanda: New Study Shows How Rwandan Schools Can Cut Internet Costs

A pilot project in Bugesera District has found that schools can reduce internet costs by more than half, yet gaining faster and more reliable connections.

The pilot study run jointly by the Ministry of ICT and Innovation, Rwanda Information Society Authority, United Nations International Children's Fund (UNICEF) Rwanda and German Institute for Global and Area Studies (GIGA), connected 63 schools, including 13 that serve refugee learners.

It examined whether combining demand and coordinating infrastructure investment could reduce the high cost of connectivity in public schools. Many schools had been relying on mobile-based 3G and 4G services, often reaching only 5 Mbps, a speed considered inadequate for digital learning, according to GIGA.

Under the pilot, service providers shifted the targeted schools to fixed wireless and fibre connections. Internet costs fell from about $20 per Mbps to $9, a reduction of 55 per cent. Connection speeds increased more than fourfold, with every participating school receiving at least 25 Mbps, scalable to 100 Mbps. Devices provided through government and partners were used to support digital teaching and learning.

Giga's real-time monitoring tool, Giga Meter, was used to track connection speeds and service interruptions, allowing government and providers to verify whether agreed service levels were being met.

"The pilot showed that the application of UNICEF's procurement approach is a powerful way to engage with the private sector and obtain more affordable prices for school connectivity," said Denis Mupenzi, Supply Specialist from UNICEF Rwanda.

"Meanwhile, the installation of a fixed wireless solution helped bring the internet connections up to meaningful speeds."

The findings come as Rwanda continues to expand fibre networks and introduce more smart classroom initiatives. Airtel Rwanda has recently connected 20 youth centres and 281 schools, providing free access to online skills courses. UNICEF is also working with service providers to whitelist e-learning platforms so that students can access key educational content without data charges.

Teachers say the improved connections have already changed classroom delivery. "Take Nshuti, a teacher in a remote school, who can now show the things that once he could only talk about," says Steve Nzaramba, Communications Specialist in UNICEF's Rwanda country office. "By using the internet, he now demonstrates to his students different impacts of extreme weather, for example, like floods, and landslides - and this engages his students more effectively."

UNICEF notes that reliable connectivity needs to be matched with devices, digital content and teacher training, elements that Rwanda is integrating into broader education programmes.

The pilot's results come as several African governments call for stronger investment in digital education, with Rwanda's approach offering one example of how connectivity costs can be reduced at scale.