Rwanda/Sudan: Al Hilal Held By Police FC On Debut League Match

Sudanese giants Al Hilal began their Rwanda Premier League campaign with a stalemate after being held to a 0-0 draw by Ben Moussa's Police FC on Wednesday at Kigali Pele Stadium.

Police FC entered the match motivated to secure at least a point against an Al Hilal side buoyed by their recent 2-1 win over MC Alger in the CAF Champions League group-stage opener played in Kigali on November 21.

Al Hilal dominated much of the first half and came close to breaking the deadlock, but forwards Adama Coulibali and Steven Ebuela failed to capitalize on clear scoring chances.

Moussa's men responded strongly after halftime, shifting from a defensive setup to a more aggressive approach. Christian Ishimwe, Ani Elijah, Christian Ingabire, and Richard Kilongozi all pushed forward in search of a goal, but Police FC also struggled to convert their scoring opportunities.

The draw keeps Police FC at the top of the league standings with 21 points from nine matches, followed by Gasogi United with 15 points from eight games.

Police FC will be back in action on Sunday as they face Musanze FC.