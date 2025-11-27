Uganda: Museveni Faults Rival Candidates for Lacking Development Agenda

President Museveni has criticised several presidential candidates, accusing them of lacking concrete development ideas as the country prepares for the 2026 general elections.

Speaking during a press conference at his Irenga country home in Ntungamo District, where he wrapped up his Kigezi sub-region campaign tour, Museveni said many of his opponents are not articulating meaningful strategies to address Uganda's key economic priorities.

The President addressed journalists alongside the Speaker of Parliament, the Deputy Speaker, and several government ministers.

Museveni argued that instead of presenting clear plans to expand accessible markets and create economic opportunities for Ugandans, some candidates have centred their campaigns on demands for him to leave power.

"I have not seen or heard some presidential candidates talk about markets, but they rather focus on 'he should go'," Museveni said.

The President added that effective leadership should be anchored in practical solutions and long-term development planning rather than personal attacks or political rhetoric.

He reiterated his commitment to programmes he says will ensure Ugandans benefit from structured economic interventions, with market access remaining central to improving incomes.

The press conference was part of Museveni's ongoing engagements with leaders and journalists during his nationwide campaign activities ahead of the 2026 polls.