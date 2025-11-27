Uganda: Stakeholders Urge Stronger Political Will As Uganda Marks 16 Days of Activism Against GBV

The Domestic Violence Act Coalition (DVAC) has renewed its call for stronger political commitment to protecting women and girls as Uganda joins the rest of the world to commemorate the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.

DVAC says this year's global theme -- "UNITE! Invest to Prevent Violence Against Women & Girls: End Digital Violence Against All Women and Girls" -- underscores the need for long-term investment in prevention and survivor-centered services.

"Ending violence is impossible without sustained investment in prevention, justice, survivor-centered services, and feminist organising," the coalition said.

"Without financing, violence thrives; survivors remain unprotected, and justice becomes inaccessible."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Uganda's national statistics show the scale of the challenge. According to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics, 45% of women aged 15 and above have experienced physical violence, while 36% have experienced sexual violence.

More than half of ever-married women -- 54% -- have suffered emotional, physical, or sexual abuse from partners. DVAC describes these figures as representing "shattered families, broken bodies, and dreams cut short."

The 2024 Police Annual Crime Report recorded 12,424 GBV cases, 1,607 rape cases, and 12,317 defilement cases. Yet accountability remains low.

The UN Women Beijing+30 Monitoring Report (2023) found that only 26.6% of reported cases were investigated and taken to court, with convictions registered in only 4.8% of cases.

"This level of impunity emboldens perpetrators, silences victims, and erodes trust in the justice system," DVAC warned.

The coalition also raised alarm over the rise in online violence -- including cyberstalking, harassment, deepfake sexual imagery, non-consensual sharing of intimate content, and digital extortion.

DVAC says these emerging threats limit women's voices and deter their participation in leadership, digital economies, and public life.

Despite these challenges, feminist movements across the country continue to mobilise.

"Women across Uganda are resisting, advocating, and creating new visions of justice, care and safety," DVAC noted. "Their work is moving society toward a future where all women and girls can live free and empowered."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Human Rights Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

DVAC urged the Government of Uganda to strengthen enforcement of existing laws -- including the Domestic Violence Act (2010), Children Act, FGM Act, and Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Act -- and to provide specialised training for police, health workers, and judicial officers on survivor-centered investigation and response.

The coalition also called for improved coordination among institutions to ensure timely prosecution of cases, and emphasised the need to urgently pass pending laws such as the Marriage Bill, Sexual Offences Bill, National Legal Aid Bill, and Witness Protection Bill.

It said these reforms are critical to closing gaps in justice delivery and strengthening protections for survivors.

DVAC further urged the government to expand shelters, psychosocial services, and community prevention initiatives under the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development.

On digital safety, the coalition recommended fast-tracking a National Strategy on Technology-Facilitated GBV, establishing digital safety hotlines, strengthening reporting systems, and enhancing women's digital literacy skills.

DVAC also called on Uganda to sign and ratify the African Union Convention on Ending Violence Against Women and Girls, which seeks to criminalise marital rape, child marriage, FGM and other harmful practices.

To civil society organisations, the coalition advised strengthening inter-movement solidarity, prioritising grassroots feminist voices, ensuring resources reach rural and marginalised communities, engaging men and boys in dismantling harmful gender norms, and generating evidence on emerging forms of GBV.