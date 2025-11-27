South Africa: Employment and Labour Calls for Compliance With Coida

The Department of Employment and Labour's Compensation Fund has called on employers in the building, electrical and construction sectors to improve their compliance with the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act (COIDA).

This comes after the Fund hosted a Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases (COID) Sector Workshop in Durban on Tuesday aimed at boosting the submission of Return of Earnings (ROEs), improving payments of assessments, and educating industry stakeholders on their legal responsibilities.

The main objective of the Act is to provide compensation for disablement caused by occupational injuries or diseases sustained or contracted by employees or for death resulting from such injuries or diseases and provide for matters connected therewith.

Opening the session, KwaZulu-Natal Deputy Director for COID Services, Jabulani Gumede, thanked employers for attending and stressed that complying with COIDA is a legal requirement to prevent workplace injuries and occupational diseases.

Deputy Director for Employer Services, Vusi Maluleke, highlighted employers' key obligations, including registration, record-keeping, and ensuring timely ROE submissions. He urged employers to register domestic workers and to verify Letters of Good Standing to avoid falling victim to fraud.

KwaZulu-Natal Assistant Director for COID Services, Nontsikelelo Mhlonyane, outlined employer responsibilities when employees are injured or fall ill. She reminded employers that all workplace accidents must be reported to the Fund within seven days, while occupational diseases must be reported within 14 days of diagnosis. She also spoke on injury-on-duty leave management, COID benefits, additional pensions and fatal cases.

The Compensation Fund said it will continue engaging various sectors to strengthen compliance and ensure better protection for workers.