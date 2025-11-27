Tanzania: Youth Back Establishment of New Ministry

Songwe — YOUTH in Songwe Region have hailed President Samia Suluhu Hassan's decision to establish a dedicated Ministry for Youth Development, saying the move will expand economic opportunities and improve access to employment.

Speaking yesterday during a visit by the Minister of State in the President's Office responsible for Youth Development, Joel Nanauka, youth entrepreneurs at Mkwajuni Market, boda boda riders, and small-scale miners in Saza Village expressed optimism that the new ministry will engage closely with young people and address longstanding challenges.

Chairperson of the Mkwajuni boda boda youth group, Hamisi Jairi, said the Minister's engagement should not be a one-off gesture, stressing the need for urgent intervention on the challenges facing young people.

He appealed to the government, through the Youth Ministry, to address the shortage of driving-training centres to enable young people to acquire proper skills and obtain licenses.

He also appealed for support in organising youth groups and providing health insurance to ensure access to medical care.

Zacharia Matogoro, an entrepreneur at Mkwajuni Market and a 2022 Linguistics graduate from the University of Dodoma, said inadequate capital remains a major barrier to expanding his shop business, compounded by poor market infrastructure.

"If I am supported with a loan of between three and four million shillings, I can increase my capital and confidently repay it," Matogoro said.

In Saza Village, Chairperson of the small-scale miners, Shadrack Mwakyalyabwe, said it is time for the government to scale up support for young industrial entrepreneurs by improving access to capital, enabling them to employ fellow youth, boost the economy, and reduce unemployment.

Following the discussions, Minister Nanauka directed all local authorities to create an enabling environment to ensure that youth-empowerment funds issued within President Samia's first 100 days in office reach young people without unnecessary barriers.

Nanauka assured the youth that President Samia is committed to seeing young people fully involved in nation-building through productive ventures, hence the establishment of a dedicated ministry.

He also unveiled a guiding philosophy for his tenure-- "Vijana Tuyajenge, Tanzania ni Yetu"--emphasising that the nation's future rests in the hands of its youth, who must work with the government to address their own challenges.

He outlined three pillars: fast-tracking youth services; ensuring youth are listened to and reached wherever they are; and investing in technology through a nationwide digital platform, the Vijana App, to coordinate youth issues and provide feedback.

Nanauka said the slogan encourages youth to "sit together, find solutions, and take action so that peace prevails and national resources deliver development."

The Minister concluded his tour of Songwe Region yesterday after visiting Momba, Mbozi and Songwe districts. His next stop is Mbeya Region.