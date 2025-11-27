Kenya: Wamalwa's Vehicle Torched in Butali As Political Tensions Flare During By-Elections

Ogunde Vincent/Capital FM
Voting for the Baringo Senatorial by-election began smoothly at the scheduled time of 6am, with residents arriving at polling stations to cast their ballots.
27 November 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Simon Ndonga

Kakamega — A vehicle belonging to Democratic Action Party-Kenya (DAP-K) party leader Eugene Wamalwa was on Thursday set ablaze by unidentified attackers in Manyonje, Butali Ward, escalating tensions in the ongoing by-elections.

Witnesses reported that a group of suspected political goons intercepted the vehicle before torching it, sending shockwaves across the polling area as voters queued to cast their ballots.

No injuries were immediately reported.

The incident comes amid heightened political hostilities in parts of the country, where polling is underway in multiple contested wards and constituencies.

Security teams were swiftly deployed to the scene, with police confirming that investigations had begun to identify and apprehend those responsible.

Officers also intensified patrols and voter screening at polling centres following the attack.

Local leaders condemned the act, warning that such incidents threaten the integrity of the electoral process and risk scaring voters away from exercising their democratic rights.

Political observers say the incident highlights growing unease in regions where competition remains tight, as parties intensify efforts to sway voter sentiment in the final hours of polling.

Despite the tension, voting continued in Butali Ward, although election officials reported moments of disruption and visible anxiety among residents.

Authorities have urged calm, calling on voters to remain peaceful and finish the electoral process without being drawn into provocation.

