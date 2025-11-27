Liberia: Tension Eases At Bctc

Gbarnga — The Director General of the Civil Service Agency (CSA), Josiah Joekai, on Wednesday concluded a closed-door meeting with administrators and faculty of the Bong County Technical College (BCTC), describing the engagement as "productive, cordial, and forward-moving."

Tension is said to be easing at the Bong County Technical College following the intervention of CSA boss Joekai.

Mr. Joekai, who visited Bong County in his dual capacity as CSA Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the President's Young Professionals Program (PYPP), said the dialogue with BCTC's leadership focused on longstanding human resource concerns, recent administrative gains, and grievances raised by members of the Rural Universities and Colleges Faculty Association of Liberia (RUCFAL).

The CSA boss expressed satisfaction over the full return of lecturers to the classroom, following weeks of tension linked to RUCFAL's national go-slow action.

He confirmed that representatives of the association, including its Vice President, participated in the meeting and openly admitted to breakdowns in communication that led the group to direct its grievances "to the wrong channels" rather than working collaboratively with the Civil Service Agency.

Joekai noted that improved dialogue between the CSA and the association will help prevent unnecessary disruptions in academic institutions across rural Liberia.

Addressing salary concerns raised by some BCTC faculty, Joakai reaffirmed the government's commitment to enhancing civil servants' welfare through fair compensation, improved payroll management, and long-term workforce development.

He highlighted recent results under the Boakai administration, including

Salary top-ups for more than 23,000 essential workers across education, healthcare, security, and agriculture.

Placing 829 volunteer health workers and 1,306 volunteer teachers on the government payroll, with more undergoing processing as the Ministry of Finance provides additional budgetary space.

Ensuring that no civil servant currently earns below US$150 under the revised national compensation structure.

"These reforms are intentional, measurable, and directly aligned with President Boakai's commitment to dignity, fairness, and modernization within the civil service," he said.

The CSA Director General used the meeting to categorically dismiss circulating rumors that lecturers who participated in RUCFAL's recent strike were being targeted for removal from the government payroll.

He clarified that no instructor has been arbitrarily removed, stressing that the CSA operates strictly within established regulations.

Human resource officers submit attendance records to the CSA every Monday. Based on the Civil Service Standing Orders, any employee who abandons duty for 14 consecutive days without authorization is considered to have resigned.

Employees who miss three or four days without excuse are subject to salary deductions, consistent with civil service rules.

"These procedures are not political, not personal, and not punitive. They are policy-based and consistent with the laws governing public sector administration," he emphasized.

Jokeai said his engagement with BCTC reflects President Boakai's ongoing push for stronger coordination among public institutions.

"Government works best when agencies communicate, when rules are respected, and when we build solutions together," he noted, adding that the CSA will continue supporting efforts to stabilize rural colleges, upgrade teaching standards, and ensure that public servants receive what they deserve.

The meeting ended with renewed commitments from both the CSA and BCTC leadership to maintain open communication.