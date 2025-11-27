Rwanda: Rayon Fans Back Leadership Overhaul As Interim Committee Assumes Office

Rayon Sports players, newly appointed interim committee members and excited supporters were all smiles as the club held its first training session since major governance changes were announced. The session took place on Wednesday, November 26, at Nzove training ground.

The training marked the club's first official activity since the Rwanda Governance Board (RGB) dissolved all Rayon Sports Association leadership organs and installed a new interim committee to guide urgent reforms within the club.

The transitional administration is once again headed by Abdallah Murenzi, who previously led a similar interim committee in 2020. He is joined by Jean-Bosco Nubumwe, Jose Akayezu, Olivier Gakwaya, and Baptiste Nsabimana.

The new leaders assumed their duties immediately and attended Wednesday's open training session, where they were warmly received by fans eager for a fresh start.

Rayon Sports will face Gicumbi FC at Kigali Pele Stadium on Saturday, November 29--its first Rwanda Premier League match under the new administration.

Here what fans had to say about the leadership overhaul and their expectations for the interim committee's mandate.

Bosco Ngenzahimana a.k.a Rwarutabura

This is not the first time we've faced this problem, and I believe the new leadership must resolve it once and for all. Rayon Sports belongs to the people, not to any single individual. We want to see the best from our team, not constant internal issues.

Jean-Pierre Sikubwabo alias Cowbell

The new committee needs to work together and clearly define how they will collaborate. This should never revolve around one individual. They must outline how their approach will benefit both the club and the fans, including any financial or operational responsibilities. We need leaders who work for the club, not for their personal gain.

Agnes Malaika

When we (Rayon Sports) lost against AS Kigali, I cried. I didn't even leave my house yesterday (Tuesday). I returned to the stadium today because the new committee includes familiar faces -- people like Murenzi, who helped the club win the league title.

Now that the leadership has changed, I hope we will see more positive developments. All we ask for is victory, because when the team wins, we are proud and happy to rally behind it.

Muhirwa (preferred to use one name)

It was time for change in our team, and hopefully these new leaders will help the club prosper. I believe they will bring the changes we need.

Rayon Sports will win the league, and I'm confident the bad times are ending. We are going to see a new team and a new spirit.

Elsée Niyonkuru

The new leadership is good, and we believe the difficult times are behind us. After losing three consecutive games, we need them to build a strong team capable of winning consistently.