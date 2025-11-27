Uganda: Solar-Powered Vivo Energy Mawanda Road Station Now Open

Kampala — Vivo Energy expands Shell network to 195 Sites with launch of modern Mawanda road station

Vivo Energy Uganda has marked a major milestone in its retail expansion with the commissioning of four new Shell service stations in 2025, bringing its nationwide network to over 195 sites. The highlight of this expansion is the newly inaugurated Shell Mawanda Road station in Kampala, which showcases the company's refreshed global brand identity and commitment to modern convenience and sustainability.

The Mawanda Road station integrates enhanced convenience features, including two globally renowned quick-service restaurants, KFC and Java House, and an Auto Express service centre, offering motorists a full-service experience.

In a first for Uganda, the station also boasts a solar-powered canopy capable of providing up to six hours of clean solar energy daily, reflecting Vivo Energy's commitment to sustainability by reducing carbon emissions and minimizing reliance on the national grid.

Speaking at the launch, Vivo Energy Uganda Managing Director, Joanita Menya Mukasa said that the inauguration of Shell Mawanda Road, alongside the strategic growth of their retail network, highlights their ambition to enhance market reach and strengthen customer accessibility.

"Whether customers stop for fuel, a meal from our partners, or essential convenience items, our objective is to provide a seamless, efficient, and value-driven experience at every Shell service station."

The new Shell visual identity maintains the familiar yellow, red, and white brand colours, while introducing a contemporary design focused on clear navigation, comfortable customer spaces, and a consistent experience across all locations.

Shell Senior Vice President for Global Marketing and Licensed Markets, Carol Chen, emphasized the significance of the refreshed brand identity.

"Shell's updated global identity reflects our ambition to lead the energy retail experience by delivering high-quality fuels, advanced lubricants, and consistently reliable service. Our brand promise, 'Whoever your journeys are for,' reaffirms Shell's role as a trusted partner for millions of customers in Uganda and around the world."

Hans Paulsen, Executive Vice President - East, Vivo Energy Group, highlighted the broader economic impact of the expansion.

"By working with local suppliers, creating youth employment opportunities, and providing Retail Academy training, we extend the benefits of our growth to the communities we serve. Our commitment goes beyond fuel, ensuring that our presence drives real value and positive impact."

The launch attracted senior executives from Vivo Energy Group and Shell Brands International, reinforcing the company's commitment to operational excellence and stakeholder collaboration.

Menya added that the new station introduces multiple improvements, including safer layouts, more energy-efficient equipment, and traffic flow optimization, all designed to enhance the customer experience.

"As we grow our network, we continue to improve the details that matter, creating a smoother, safer, and more comfortable visit for every motorist," she said.

The expansion also reflects Vivo Energy's broader ambition to reach 200 stations nationwide by the end of 2025, delivering consistent quality, high standards of service, and innovative energy solutions across Uganda.

"This is not just the opening of a station," said Menya.

"It is a new standard for modern convenience, sustainability, and customer service. The real testament begins today how we serve our customers and ensure that every Shell station in Uganda delivers the experience they expect and deserve."