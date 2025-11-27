South Africa: G20 - South Africa Pushes Back Against Trump

But Mr Trump claimed that the representative of the US embassy in South Africa, who was present at the meeting in the absence of a US delegation, was poorly treated.

South Africa has criticised comments by US President Donald Trump, questioning South Africa's participation in the G20. South Africa described the remarks as "regrettable" and based on misinformation.

In a statement shared on X on Thursday, the office of President Cyril Ramaphosa described South Africa as a full G20 member "in its own name and right" and rejected what he called insults about its standing on the global stage.

According to the country, the G20 summit hosted by South Africa last week was widely praised by attending heads of state and government, and produced a declaration reaffirming the importance of multilateral cooperation.

But Mr Trump claimed that the US embassy representative in South Africa, who was present at the meeting in the absence of a US delegation, was poorly treated.

On Wednesday, Mr Trump also declared that he would bar South Africa from participating in the Group of 20 summit next year.

He has also threatened to stop all payments and subsidies to the country over its treatment of the representative at the summit.

In a post on Truth Social, Mr Trump said he chose not to have an American delegation attend the recent summit because white Afrikaners were being violently persecuted, a claim that has been found untrue.

"Therefore, at my direction, South Africa will NOT be receiving an invitation to the 2026 G20, which will be hosted in the Great City of Miami, Florida, next year.

"South Africa has demonstrated to the World they are not a country worthy of Membership anywhere, and we are going to stop all payments and subsidies to them, effective immediately," he said.

However, South Africa has rejected this accusation, stating that instruments of the G20 Presidency were duly handed over to a US Embassy official by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation.

"As one of the founding members of the G20, South Africa has always valued the spirit of consensus, collaboration, and partnership that defines the G20 as the premier forum for international economic cooperation.

"In keeping with this approach, the United States was expected to participate in all the meetings of the G20 during South Africa's Presidency, but unfortunately, it elected not to attend the G20 Leaders Summit in Johannesburg out of its own volition.

"We are, however, pleased that US entities such as businesses and civil society organisations participated in large numbers in G20-related activities such as the B20 and the G20 Social. South Africa values their participation," the statement read.

The presidency also declared that South Africa "respects the sovereignty of other nations and expects the same in return."

Mr Ramaphosa's office said it was "regrettable" that, despite efforts to improve relations with Washington, Mr Trump had pursued punitive measures against South Africa on the basis of "misinformation and distortions".

The country reiterated that it is a full G20 member "in its own name and right", and rejected what it described as insults about its standing on the global stage.

South Africa said it "will continue to participate as a full, active and constructive member of the G20."

"We call on members of the G20 to reaffirm its continued operation in the spirit of multilateralism, based on consensus, with all members participating on an equal footing in all of its structures," it added.