Kenya: Keemlyf and Mr Tee Stay On Mission in the Club On Their Latest Anthem 'Mission'

27 November 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By King Bee Kiragu

Following a string of hits including "Inside" with Savara, "Outside" that has dominated TikTok in Kenya, Afro-Pop dancehall muse Keemlyf returns with his final track of the year.

Dubbed "Mission" with "Digi" superstar Mr. Tee - "Mission" is a high-energy Afrobeats club anthem that celebrates feminine energy, attraction, and confidence. Keemlyf delivers smooth, melodic vocals layered over an infectious beat blending sultry rhythm with street-smart swagger. The record captures the thrill of being "a man on a mission," drawn to a woman whose energy ignites the dance floor.

"Mission came from that fire moment where energy and attraction collide. It's that type of woman who moves like music itself; her vibe commands attention, and you just have to step up. The track was born in that space between rhythm, temptation, and confidence. It's about a man who's focused, but can't ignore that one woman who moves like she's part of his destiny. The beat told me to speak on it, and that's exactly what I did" Keemlyf mentions.

Featuring Nairobi's rising rapper Mr Tee, the collaboration brings balance Keemlyf's melodic flow meets Mr Tee's sharp lyrical edge, creating a perfect fusion of vibe and attitude. Combining Dancehall, Amapiano grooves, with a sound that bridges East African bounce and West African groove, production from DTX lays the perfect bed for the two artists to glide on the beat effortlessly.

