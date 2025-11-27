Tanzania: Government Fast-Tracks Plan to Build Local Drug Factories

Dar es Salaam — THE Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Dr Seif Shekalaghe, has formed a special task force to accelerate the national strategy for ensuring the consistent availability of medicines and medical supplies.

The formation of the task force follows recent directives from the Minister for Health, Mohamed Mchengerwa. The new strategy aims to secure the supply of essential health products primarily through the construction of local manufacturing plants by both domestic and international investors.

Speaking on Tuesday at the Ministry's sub-office in Dar es Salaam, Dr Shekalaghe said the task force comprises experts from within the Ministry and various institutions outside the Ministry.

He said that the team has been given three days to sit, consult and prepare preliminary recommendations for the implementation of the Minister's directives issued through an official circular.

"The task force must strictly observe the rules, guidelines, procedures and laws governing the health sector," he said.

Dr Shekalaghe further cautioned the team to avoid unnecessary bureaucracy that could delay the execution of this critical assignment.

He stressed that within seven days, the task force is required to submit its findings to the Minister for Health, who will then issue an official roadmap on how the strategy will be implemented.

The initiative forms part of the government's broader efforts to strengthen domestic production of health commodities and reduce dependence on imports.

The move follows a recent circular issued by Minister for Health Mohamed Mchengerwa, formally launching the implementation of a national strategy to expand local pharmaceutical and health-product manufacturing.

The strategy aims to ensure steady availability of essential medical products within Tanzania.

Addressing health-sector experts at the Ministry's sub-office in Dar es Salaam, Mchengerwa said the programme aligns with the CCM's 2025-2030 election manifesto and supports the policy direction of the sixthphase government by building national capacity for the production of health commodities.

"The government is committed to creating a more enabling environment for private-sector investment in pharmaceutical industries, medical equipment, diagnostics and other health products," he said.

He added that the strategy will also strengthen the Medical Stores Department (MSD) by enhancing its capacity to procure, produce and distribute health supplies efficiently.

In his directives, Mr Mchengerwa instructed the PS to form a special task force within seven days to coordinate and accelerate the implementation of the strategy.

He also ordered the preparation of a comprehensive list of all investors who have expressed interest in establishing pharmaceutical manufacturing plants since 2015.

The list must detail their progress, challenges faced, resource requirements, financial capacity and reasons for delays.

The report is to be submitted to the Minister within 15 days. Furthermore, Mchengerwa directed that a joint meeting with all investors be convened within 30 days to discuss challenges, set actionable resolutions and open doors for new potential investors.