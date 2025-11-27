Tanzania Falters but Shows Grit At ICC Women's Tournament

Dar es Salaam — THE Tanzania women's national cricket team suffered a seven-wicket defeat to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) yesterday in their 2025 ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy campaign, continuing a tough run in their maiden appearance at the tournament.

Tanzania won the toss and elected to bat but struggled to build momentum, posting 46 runs.

The UAE responded confidently, reaching 50/3 to seal victory with seven wickets in hand.

This year marks Tanzania's first appearance at the Emerging Nations Trophy, which began on November 18 and runs until December 1.

The competition has drawn eight teams, including higher-ranked sides: Scotland (11), Thailand (12), Papua New Guinea (13), Netherlands (15), UAE (16), Uganda (17), Namibia (18), with Tanzania entering as the lowest-ranked team at ICC T20I world rank 19.

Tanzania's defeat to the UAE was its fourth loss of the tournament. Despite their position, the Tanzanian side opened the tournament on an impressive note, defeating Namibia by eight wickets on day one.

The momentum nearly continued when they pushed Scotland to the brink, falling narrowly by five runs.

However, subsequent matches proved more difficult.

Tanzania lost by seven wickets to the Netherlands and by 51 runs to hosts Thailand, before the most recent setback against the UAE.

Tanzania will be looking to bounce back when they face regional neighbours Uganda tomorrow, aiming to secure a second tournament win.

ICC's decision to expand the tournament from six to eight teams offers Tanzania invaluable exposure at a higher competitive level.

The national team is led by head coach Imran Nackerdien of South Africa, assisted by Rjiali Fentu.

The squad features captain Neema Pius, along with Shufaa Mohamedi, Huda Omary, Jenipher Kimaro, Nasra Mohamedi, Nasra Saidi, Saumu Hussen, Perice Kamunya and Saum Mtae.

Additional squad members include Saumu Borakambi, Sheila Kizito, Fatuma Kibasu and Sophia Jerome.