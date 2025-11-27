Tanzania: Tari Distributes 300 Tonnes of Sugarcane Seeds to Improve Farmers' Yields

Kilombero — THE Tanzania Agricultural Research Institute (TARI) has distributed more than 300 tonnes of improved sugarcane seeds of the R 570 variety to 60 farmers in Kilombero District, Morogoro Region, as part of efforts to increase production and improve farmers' income through productive agriculture.

Speaking during the handover of the seeds on Tuesday, the Manager of Natural Resources Research and Agricultural Engineering, Dr Hildelitha Msita, said that the R 570 seeds are of high quality and have consistently shown good results in production. Dr Msita represented TARI Director General, Dr Thomas Bwana at the function.

Dr Msita added that TARI has established a sugarcane seed production farm in Ichonde Village, Kisawasawa, Kilombero District, covering four acres. The farm is expected to enhance the sustainable availability of quality seeds for farmers.

Moreover, Dr Msita urged farmers to ensure they use the R 570 seeds to increase productivity, boost yields, and ultimately improve their income directly.

For his part, the Kilombero District Commissioner, Mr Dunstan Kyobya appreciation to TARI for distributing the seeds and encouraged the people of Kilombero to take advantage of the opportunity to use quality seeds produced by TARI in order to obtain high and productive yields.

Speaking on behalf of the farmers, Mr Yordan Nguruwe, expressed gratitude to TARI leadership for providing them with high-quality and productive seeds, saying they will help increase individual and national income overall.