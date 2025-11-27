Tanzania Record Historic Win

Manila — TANZANIA'S women futsal team recorded a historic firstever World Cup victory yesterday, defeating New Zealand 4-2 in a gripping Group C clash at the Philsports Arena in Manila, Philippines.

The landmark win, sealed in the dying moments of the match, revitalised Tanzania's ambitions of advancing to the knockout stage and showcased a side growing in confidence and character on the world stage.

After a tense, end-toend opening to the second half, New Zealand's Futsal Ferns threatened to tilt the contest in their favour.

The lively duo of Hannah Kraakman and Dayna Manak led a sustained spell of pressure between the 35th and 39th minutes, forcing Tanzania into several last-ditch blocks and saves.

But Tanzania absorbed the pressure with composure, waiting patiently for their moment, and when it came, they struck with precision.

The decisive blow arrived in the 39th minute, when the relentless Mary Siyame capped her outstanding performance with a well-taken finish to extend Tanzania's lead to 4-2, effectively putting the result beyond reach.

Siyame had been a constant danger throughout the half, peppering the Futsal Ferns' goal with efforts at the 34th and 32nd minutes before finally finding the mark.

Her goal crowned a spirited Tanzanian resurgence that began around the 36th minute, as the team, already leading 3-2, regained control through disciplined pressing and renewed defensive organisation.

New Zealand's attacking trio of Shivy Anthony, Jamie Evans and Kraakman continued to probe, forcing a series of nervous moments for Tanzania, especially during their dominant spell between the 31st and 35th minutes. Yet for all their endeavour, the Futsal Ferns lacked the cutting edge to draw level.

Tanzania, by contrast, were far more clinical. Besides Siyame's influence, Zawadi Athuman, Winfrida Charles and Fatuma Issa all posed consistent threats, forcing corners, rebounds and defensive scrambles as the match edged to its frenetic conclusion.

The contest was not without its physical moments.

A heated challenge in the 28th minute resulted in yellow cards for New Zealand's Ellena Firth and Tanzania's Helena Mtundagi.

At the final whistle, Tanzania celebrated a deserved victory, one built on resilience, structure and smart execution.

The result marks another significant step in their evolution as a competitive force in global women's futsal.

In Group C, Tanzania now sit third with three points from two matches, level with second-placed Japan but trailing on goal difference.

Portugal lead the group with a perfect six points from two games, while New Zealand remains bottom after consecutive losses.